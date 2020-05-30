TOMORROW: A Montreal protest against police brutality for George Floyd

Unarmed Black man George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police on Monday.

A demonstration in Montreal has been planned to protest against police brutality. This comes after the murder of unarmed Black man George Floyd by Minneapolis police. The demo against police violence will take place at 5 p.m. tomorrow, Sunday, May 31, outside police headquarters on St-Urbain in Montreal. See more details about the event here.

See Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s reaction to the events in Minneapolis here.

