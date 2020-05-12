Seniors in Canada can receive up to $500 to cope with COVID-19

“We need to be there for those who built this country for the rest of us, and that’s what Canadians will continue to do.”

In this morning’s daily briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that $2.5-billion would be distributed as one-time payments to close to seven million seniors in Canada to improve quality of life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our parents and grandparents are more at risk of COVID-19 and they face the most severe consequences,” Prime Minister Trudeau said. “The long-term care centres and residences for our elderly were hard hit by the pandemic, exposing holes in the system that need to be reinforced. The challenges to the elderly are not limited to the residences and long-term care centres. Confinement weighs heavily on our seniors. They spend a lot of time alone separated from their families. And since they must avoid leaving their homes as much as possible, they use delivery services to do their groceries and shopping, and cannot benefit from the discounts in stores. It’s tough on their morale and it’s tough on their finances. So today, our government is announcing measures to help our seniors in Canada get through the crisis. First, if you are receiving Old-Age Security, you will get $300 more to help you with the costs due to COVID-19. Across the country, we are talking about seven million people who will get more money in the coming weeks. To help the seniors in Canada who are more vulnerable, we are also giving an extra $200 extra to those who are eligible for the Guaranteed Income Supplement. Our government will also give $20-million more to the new Horizon Program for elders. We are investing once again in the program in order to offer more activities, counter the isolation of our seniors and improve their quality of life.”

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, including their lastest number of cases and recommendations, please click here.

Additionally, please visit our News section for more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

About Cult MTL

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Seniors in Canada can receive payments of up to $500