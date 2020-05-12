Here’s the schedule for mobile COVID-19 testing in Montreal

The STM bus clinics can perform up to 200 tests per day.

Mobile COVID-19 testing clinics have been set up in STM buses around Montreal for the past week, and the schedule for the week ahead is below.

The clinics, which can each perform 200 tests per day, will begin operations on the CIUSSS West Central’s territory tomorrow, Wednesday, May 13. Under the responsibility of Montreal’s Regional Public Health department, the mobile clinic is operated in partnership with the public health team and staff of the CIUSSS West Central Montreal.

This clinic is accessible without appointment.

The bus will remain in the same location for a period of three days before moving, depending on the priority areas. Testing is prioritized for people in the neighbourhood. Other Montrealers must keep going to the clinics in their sector.

All physical distancing, hygiene and protection measures will be put in place for both staff and screened persons.

Groups prioritized for testing:

• People with symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, difficulty breathing)

• Asymptomatic individuals who have been in close contact with someone who has been positively diagnosed with COVID-19.

TIME PLACE Monday, May 11 and Tuesday, May 12

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Verdun: Marcel-Giroux community centre

4501 Bannantyne Monday, May 11 and Tuesday, May 12

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anjou: Aréna Chaumont

8750 Chaumont Tuesday, May 12 and Wednesday, May 13

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ville St-Laurent: Centre des loisirs Saint-Laurent

1375 Grenet Wednesday, May 13 and Thrusady, May 14

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Montreal: CEGEP Marie-Victorin

7000 Marie-Victorin Wednesday, May 13, Thrusady, May 14 and Mriday, May 15

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Côte-des-Neiges: Bill-Durnan Arena

4988 Vézina Wednesday, May 13, Thrusady, May 14 and Friday, May 15

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Little Burgundy: École de la Petite-Bourgogne

555 des Seigneurs Thrusady, May 14 and Friday, May 15

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Montreal North: Aréna Garon

11212, Garon Thursday May 14, Friday May 15 and Saturday May 16

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pierrefonds: Harfang-des-neiges School, Édifice Gouin

9506 Gouin W. Friday May 15 and Saturday May 16

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. St-Léonard: Centre de réadaptation pour les jeunes en difficulté

d’adaptation du Mont Saint-Antoine

8147 Sherbrooke E. Sunday, May 17 and Monday, May 18

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. St-Michel: École Reine-Marie

9300 St-Michel

We have also learned that the Montreal mobile COVID-19 testing clinics will be back in Côte-des-Neiges and in Parc Extension this weekend and next week:

Saturday May 16, Sunday May 17, Monday May 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Côte-des-Neiges: 3220 Appleton Avenue

Tuesday May 19, Wednesday May 20, Thursday May 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Parc Extension: 7569 Terrasse St-Roch

Santé Montreal notes that anyone with symptoms of flu, gastroenteritis or COVID-19 (fever, cough, difficulty breathing) should call 514-644-4545 or 1-877-644-4545 to get an assessment and be referred to the right place.