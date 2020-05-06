Quebec reveals new guidelines for reopening daycares & businesses

Anyone under the age of 70, without a pre-existing condition, can return to work “without significant risk.”

In this afternoon’s daily briefing, Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Security Geneviève Guilbault revealed more details about the Quebec government’s plan to reopen daycares and businesses on May 11 (and on May 19 in Montreal; the manufacturing and construction sectors in the city will reopen on May 11, daycares and retail shops on May 19).

Daycares are expected to reopen at 30 per cent of their capacity and give priority to parents who work in essential services. Physical distancing will be attempted, and instructors are expected to wear masks.

“We know that this is a complicated situation for parents, educators or teachers, but we are facing an exceptional situation — we ask them to be understanding,” Guilbault said.

“We also know that several teachers and educators are worried about their health, so we wanted to clarify the situation regarding the health risks associated with age: (public health) authorities tell us that before the age of 70, it is possible to return to work without significant risk. All Quebec employers are asked to take this into account.”

This statement suggests that people under 70 who contract COVID-19 are significantly less likely to die from the virus, but not necessarily less likely to be infected. During the same press conference, National Director of Public Health Horacio Arruda clarified that this applies to people under 70 without pre-existing conditions that put them at greater risk of major complications and death.

