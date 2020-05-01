28,648 cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the province according to Santé Quebéc.

There are 13,979 cases of COVID-19 in Montreal: Quebec update

UPDATED May, 1 2020, 1:58 p.m.: The latest COVID-19 update from Santé Quebéc has 28,648 cases of Coronavirus reported across the province, including 13,979 cases in Montreal. Please note that numbers below reflect the COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases across the province as of May 1, 2020 at 1:15 p.m.

The following are the number of COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases by region across Quebec:

Bas-Saint-Laurent 35

Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean 281

Capitale-Nationale 867

Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec 1285

Estrie 846

Montreal 13,979

Outaouais 288

Abitibi-Témiscamingue 150

Côte-Nord 113

Nord-du-Québec 7

Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine 168

Chaudière-Appalaches 394

Laval 3277

Lanaudière 2275

Laurentides 1328

Montérégie 3329

Nunavik 16

Terres-Cries-de-la-Baie-James 8

Outside Quebec 1

Region to be determined 1

2,022 people in Quebec have died from COVID-19 / Coronavirus.

