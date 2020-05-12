39,225 cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the province according to Santé Quebéc.

For the latest region map of COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases in Montreal, Quebec and across Canada, please click here. For a list of COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood in Montreal, please visit our Montreal update.

UPDATED May 12, 2020, 3:28p.m.: The latest COVID-19 update from Santé Quebéc has 39,225 cases of Coronavirus reported across the province, including 19,878 cases in Montreal. Please note that numbers below reflect the COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases across the province as of May 12, 2020 at 1:15 p.m.

The following are the number of COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases by region across Quebec:

Bas-Saint-Laurent 38

Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean 305

Capitale-Nationale 1137

Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec 1607

Estrie 904

Montreal 19,878

Outaouais 354

Abitibi-Témiscamingue 156

Côte-Nord 113

Nord-du-Québec 8

Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine 172

Chaudière-Appalaches 431

Laval 4304

Lanaudière 3003

Laurentides 1941

Montérégie 4841

Nunavik 16

Terres-Cries-de-la-Baie-James 10

Outside Quebec 1

Region to be determined 4

3,131 people in Quebec have died from COVID-19 / Coronavirus.

For the latest COVID-19 / Coronavirus info and statistics for Montreal and Quebec, please visit the Santé Quebéc website.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, including their latest map of cases in Montreal, Quebec and Canada, please also click here.

Additionally, please visit our News section for more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus.

* Please note that the above map reflects the regions in Quebec with cases of COVID-19 / Coronavirus, including Montreal and Laval.

