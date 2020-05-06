Quebec invests $31-million into mental health care initiatives

As many as 15 per cent of Quebecers have reported mental health issues since mid-March, and thousands have reached out for help.

In this afternoon’s daily briefing, it was announced that the Quebec government is making a $31-million investment into initiatives to help people who have been suffering from mental health issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Security Geneviève Guilbault and Minister of Health Danielle McCann said that thousands of Quebecers have sought help with existing services since the beginning of the pandemic. McCan said that literature about confinement suggests that the peak of mental health problems is typically reached after “many weeks” of isolation.

“This crisis has major impacts on the physical health of our population and mental health as well and we can’t neglect one while treating the other,” said McCann. “Since the beginning the pandemic 15 per cent of people have reported experiencing distress we have a lot of elderly that are experiencing isolation and essential workers experiencing anxiety. unfortunately the situation may worsen and prolong itself over the next few weeks and months the summit of the curve of mental distress happens many weeks after the start of the pandemic we must as of now we deploy efforts to flatten that curve as well.”

According to McCann, the Quebec mental health action plan “includes hiring professionals that usually work in the private sector, improving telephone services such as 811.” This is in addition to already implemented hotlines and services for families in mourning.

“These measures have the same purpose taken care of the people who needed to all those who are experiencing mental health problems: do not hesitate to ask for help. We will be there for you and we will be there to support you.”

