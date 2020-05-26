Quebec gives $200-million to bail out Cirque du Soleil

Today, Quebec Economic Development Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon announced that the Quebec government is giving $200-million (USD) to bail out the struggling Cirque du Soleil. One of the conditions is that the Cirque du Soleil head office remain in Quebec.

On Sunday night, Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté appeared on Tout le monde en parle and said that he wants to buy back the struggling circus company, have it run primarily by Quebecers and keep the headquarters in Montreal.

