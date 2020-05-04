PM Trudeau asks Canadians to observe two minutes of silence today

In this morning’s daily briefing, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau asked Canadians to observe two minutes of silence this afternoon to honour World War II veterans and the anniversary of the end of the occupation of the Netherlands. This followed a phone call between Trudeau and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte. Friday, May 8 is also Victory in Europe Day.

“This weeks marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands and the Victory in Europe Day,” Prime Minister Trudeau said. “From the fall of 1944 to the spring of 1945, thousands of Canadians fought back the opposition forces one town at a time. They fought and gave their lives to defend the values that we hold dear. And today, 75 years later, we remember their courage and their sacrifice.

“At 2 p.m. ET, I am asking all Canadians to join me to observe two minutes of silence, in honour of all our veterans. During those two minutes, let us all think of how we can follow their example. Perhaps you’re going to do your share by staying home to protect our healthcare workers, making a donation to the food bank or writing a postcard to a veteran to thank them. Each of us can help our community, but whatever you decide to do, do you continue to stay home and keep a distance of 2 metres between you and others.” ■

