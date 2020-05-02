Plateau-Mont-Royal introduces “family streets” this weekend

Luc Rabouin, mayor of the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, has announced this morning that there will be three “family streets” along Baldwin, De Lorimier and Laurier parks. These streets will be reserved for walking, cycling and free play. Only local car traffic will be permitted.

Pour ce beau week-end ensoleillé, @LePMR a créé trois rues familiales et actives en bordure des parcs Baldwin, De Lorimier et Laurier: marche, vélo, jeux libres. Seule la circulation automobile locale est permise. #polmgl #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/2eFb21jBzO — Luc Rabouin (@LucRabouin) May 2, 2020

“For this beautiful sunny weekend, @LePMR (Plateau-Mont-Royal) has created three family and active streets along Baldwin, De Lorimier and Laurier parks: walking, cycling, free games. Only local car traffic is allowed. #polmgl #COVID19” — Luc Rabouin on Twitter

Have a safe weekend, Montreal!

For more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, please visit our News section.

See Santé Montréal’s updates on COVID-19 cases by Montreal neighbourhood here.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, please click here.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

To vote for your favourite Montreal people and things in the Best of MTL readers poll, please also click here.

About Cult MTL

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.twitter facebook