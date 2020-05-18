“I have been incredibly proud of how my country has handled this situation, but this is embarrassing.”

PETITION: Allow gay men to donate blood and plasma in Quebec

After recovering from COVID-19, Montrealer Adam Capriolo was rejected from a plasma study by Hema Quebec because he is gay. As per the Health Canada policy, gay men are also unable to donate blood. Capriolo, who has since started a petition, describes his experience here:

Capriolo has started a petition to challenge the outdated, discriminatory blood (and plasma) donation policies of Hema Quebec and Health Canada. At a time when plasma studies and blood donation are so crucial, discriminating against the LGBTQ community is unconscionable. See and sign the petition here.

