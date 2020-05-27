Over 10,000 student jobs are available in Montreal through govt Job Bank

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this morning that there are over 45,000 jobs available for young people and students through the Government of Canada Job Bank website. In Montreal alone, there are currently 14,219 jobs listed, and over 10,000 of them are for young people and students. These availabilities cover a wide range of job types, from video technicians and STM bus drivers, to administration and reception clerks, and film production managers. For more information, visit the Government of Canada Job Bank here.

For more details on jobs and support for students in Montreal and across Canada, please see Canada Emergency Student Benefit announcement.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, click here.

Additionally, please visit our News section for more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.