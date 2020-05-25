“This initiative is a particularly addressed to organizations that may not have access to financial advice.”

New phone line to help small businesses in Canada with financial advice

In this morning’s daily briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the Canadian Chamber of Commerce is implementing the Business Resilience Service phone line for entrepreneurs and small businesses in Canada to receive accounting and financial advice. The federal bilingual hotline will be available for consultation for the next four weeks.

“Today I can tell you that we are launching a phone line in Canada with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce to help you navigate this uncertain time,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. “Entrepreneurs and vulnerable small businesses, including charities and nonprofit organizations, will be able to receive the assistance and advice of an accountant or a financial advisor by calling the Business Resilience Service at 1(866) 989-1080. This initiative is a particularly addressed to organizations across Canada that may not have access to financial advice.”

