Museums, libraries and drive-in cinemas in Quebec to open May 29

Quebec Culture Minister Nathalie Roy has just announced some good news pertaining to the culture sector in Quebec. Museums, libraries and drive-in cinemas in Quebec will open on May 29, and recording studios, and show venues for streaming without audiences will be allowed to reopen June 1.

“We have good news for you today for the cultural domain finally,” Roy said.

“Culture was the first sector that was hard hit by the crisis so you’ll be happy to learn that these activities can start again gradually in certain sectors. I am announcing today that public health has given the greenlight for the reopening of museums, public libraries and drive-in cinemas everywhere in Quebec as of next Friday, May 29.

“For libraries, the loan services for books and documents will be the only services that will be available. Access inside the libraries remains forbidden except for authorized personnel, until further notice. Visitors or only be able to circulate in the zone for service counters.”

“The reopening of drive-in cinemas will come together with certain conditions. All the conditions in terms of social physical distancing are the same for all these institutions.”

“I’m also announcing that public health has given favourable notice as far as the recovery of activities for recording studios and for shows without an audience as of June 1,” Roy added, noting specific guidelines for streaming shows — “a distance of two metres between the people on stage” — and for work inside recording studios, where “technical teams (must) be reduced to a maximum of five people.”

“I know that other sectors from the cultural domain are very impatient to start their activity again, and I hear you,” Roy said. “We are waiting for the greenlight from authorities, and for guides for cinemas, theatre and other performing arts as well as television series. I thank the cultural domain for its collaboration, and the public for its understanding.”

“I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who works in the cultural sector in Quebec,” Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault said. “Our culture is part of who we are and makes us proud to be Quebecers. It brings us together, even from a distance.”

