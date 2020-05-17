Montreal marks anti-homophobia day with pride and trans flags at City Hall

Earlier today, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced that the pride and trans flags are flying at City Hall to honour the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. This is the first time the city has raised these flags to mark this day.
“On May 17, the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, the pride and trans flags fly at City Hall — a 1st! Let us make sure that everyone, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation, can live safely and thrive.”
