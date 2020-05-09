Montreal could see 150 COVID-19 deaths per day after deconfinement

A study by Quebec’s public health institute (INSPQ) suggests that there could be a spike in fatalities from Coronavirus by July if reopening plans for Montreal go forward on May 25. The report, which doesn’t take CHSLD senior homes into account, predicts that Montreal could see 150 COVID-19 deaths per day by July 2020, following the implementation of the current deconfinement plan.

As it stands, the province plans to reopen the (non-mall) retail, manufacturing and construction sectors, as well as elementary schools and daycares, in Montreal on Monday, May 25.

