Legault foresees allowing indoor gatherings soon as Quebec hits 49,139 COVID-19 cases

“Normal life will be possible if we follow the guidelines.”

Quebec Premier François Legault has just announced indoor gatherings could be in the near future if people continue to respect COVID-19 safety measures. “Normal life will be possible if we follow the guidelines,” Premier Legault said.

Santé Quebec confirmed there have been 89 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 / Coronavirus, bringing the total up to 4,228. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec has increased today by 541 to 49,139. Santé Quebec also confirmed that 15,319 of the total cases in Quebec are recovered from the virus. For the latest breakdown of COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases across the province, please click here. ■

