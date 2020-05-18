Legault committed to open Montreal businesses May 25, daycares June 1

The conditions have been met after Quebec announces the lowest daily increase in deaths since April 12.

Premier François Legault just announced that the conditions have been met to reopen businesses with an exterior door in Montreal on May 25, and daycares on June 1. This comes after annoucing 34 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 / Coronavirus, bringing the total up to 3,596. This represents the lowest daily increase in deaths since April 12. The total amount of COVID-19 cases in Quebec has increased today by 707 to 43,627. For the latest breakdown of COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases across the province, please click here.

For the latest COVID-19 / Coronavirus info and statistics for Montreal and Quebec, please visit the Santé Quebéc website.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, including their latest map of cases in Montreal, Quebec and Canada, please also click here.

