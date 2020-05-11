Justin Trudeau’s message to nurses to celebrate National Nursing Week

“Nurses are the very heart of our healthcare system.”

Earlier today, Justin Trudeau spoke about the importance of nurses, in order to celebrate the start of National Nursing Week in Canada.

“Nurses are the very heart of our healthcare system,” Prime Minister Trudeau said. “Every day, they’re doing an outstanding job to keep us healthy, and the way they support people throughout this pandemic reflects their compassion, resilience and dedication. To all the nurses out there, thank you for everything you’re doing, not just these days, but every single day.”

