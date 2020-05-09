Justin Trudeau’s message for kids about Mother’s Day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau closed his daily COVID-19 briefing today by telling moms to leave the room because he had a message for kids about Mother’s Day, which is tomorrow (May 10):

“Tomorrow is Mother’s Day, kids. It’s a special day for all the people who are mothers to us: our moms, stepmoms, grandmothers and older sisters. So let’s show them how much we love and care about them. You might want to get up early to make her breakfast or ask Dad to help you get her some flowers. Or, if you’re not together this year because of the virus or other reasons, you can draw her a card, or set up a video call. Whatever you do, I’m sure what you choose to do will make her day and express how much you love her, how much do you need her and how much she has your full support and full love during this difficult time, but all the time as well.”

