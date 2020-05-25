Every worker in Canada to receive 10 days paid sick leave

“Nobody should have to choose between taking a day off work due to illness and being able to pay their bills.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that the federal government has been in discussions with the provinces to ensure that all workers in Canada will be eligible to 10 days of paid sick leave per year. This comes after discussions with NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.

“This is something I spoke with the leader of the NDP Jagmeet Singh about yesterday,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. “Nobody should have to choose between taking a day off work due to illness and being able to pay their bills. Just like nobody should have to choose between staying home with COVID-19 symptoms and being able to afford rent and groceries. That’s why the government will continue discussions with the provinces without delay on ensuring that as we enter the recovery faze of the pandemic, every worker in Canada who needs it has access to 10 days of paid sick leave a year. We will also consider other measures in the long term to support workers with sick leave.”

