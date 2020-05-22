Trudeau expresses sorrow over Pakistan International Airlines crash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began this morning’s daily briefing in Canada by expressing condolences to the families of victims in the Pakistan International Airlines flight PK 8303 plane crash in Karachi.

“This morning, we awoke to terrible news coming out of Pakistan,” Prime Minister Trudeau said. “A Pakistan international Airlines plane carrying over 100 passengers crashed in a residential neighbourhood in Karachi. My heart goes out to all the victims and their families. Our thoughts are with Pakistan today.”

The news from Pakistan this morning is devastating. To the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the crash of PK 8303, and to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, our hearts go out to you. Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts today. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 22, 2020 Justin Trudeau expresses sorrow over Pakistan International Airlines flight PK 8303 plane crash

