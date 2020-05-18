Hollywood’s Most Thrilling Heist Movies

Nowadays, smartphone screens are much bigger than previous versions of the iPhone and Android phone, and they provide you with full HD resolution. You can now find satisfaction when you watch movies on your smartphones. Let’s discuss five of the top Hollywood movies that feature elaborate robberies. Action and romance are also often involved to add exciting twists to the stories. Check out any of these triumphant films.

Inception

Inception is a science fiction action film. The movie was written and directed by Christopher Nolan in 2010, and produced alongside his wife Emma Thomas.

Leonardo DiCaprio plays the role of a professional thief who infiltrates the subconscious of his targets to steal information. The twist comes when he is asked to implant another person’s idea into a target’s subconscious. He is offered the opportunity to complete one more job in order to have his criminal record erased.

Flawless

Flawless is a British heist film released in 2007, directed by Michael Radford. In the film, Quinn, a manager at the London Diamond Corporation is interviewed by Mr. Hobbs, and a plan is hatched to misuse the newly installed camera system. Mr. Hobbs ends up stealing all the diamonds from the vault, and they claim a ransom of 100 million pounds, leaving the head of the insurance syndicate financially ruined.

After the theft, the company hires private investigator Mr. Finch, who starts keeping close eyes on Miss Quinn and Mr. Hobbs, who were under suspicion from the very beginning. The story continues with much suspense created by the investigation.

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Eleven, is an American heist film from 2001 written by Ted Griffin and directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Rusty Ryan (Pitt) and Danny Ocean (Clooney) are two friends who arrange a heist of $150 million. Tess (Julia Roberts), the ex-wife of Ocean, is dating Terry Benedict (Garcia), who happens to be a casino owner of the casinos that Ocean and Ryan plan to rob.

We see Danny Ocean and Rusty Ryan visit Las Vegas where they plan to rob various casinos. Their friend, Reuben Tishkoff, is a former casino owner and who knows casino security very well, and he chooses to finance the operation. Danny and Rusty hire additional criminals to rob the Bellagio vault during a boxing match. The entire movie is quite thrilling.

It’s not surprising for people who watch this movie to have a sudden interest in online gambling. Learn more about slots online, which has various welcome bonuses and offers tips on multiple casino games before you play with real money.

Fast Five

Fast Five is an American action film, alternatively known as Fast & Furious 5: Rio Heist. The film was released in 2011, directed by Justin Lin and written by Chris Morgan.

The film is one of the sequels to the 2009 released Fast & Furious, the franchise starring Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Jordana Brewster, Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), Tyrese Gibson and many others. The first film follows follows Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker), and Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), who plan to rob a corrupt businessman named Hernan Reyes (de Almeida).

After the Sunset

After the Sunset is a 2004 American action-comedy directed by Brett Ratner starring Pierce Brosnan, Salma Hayek, Don Cheadle, Naomie Harris, and Woody Harrelson.

The story follows Max Burdett, a master thief, and his gorgeous partner, Lola Cirillo, stealing one of the precious Napoleon Diamonds. The movie introduces FBI Agent Stan Lloyd, which ads complications, and features Burdett and Lola’s island-life. Later on, powerful tycoon Henri Moore enters the story, learning about the theft of the diamond, thus giving the story more twists.