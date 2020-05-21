(Here’s how to buy the Habs mask that François Legault wore today)

Quebec Premier François Legault wore a Montreal Canadiens mask as he walked into this afternoon’s daily briefing in Montreal. The Habs mask, which was given to him by Shea Weber, can be purchased directly from Image-Folie.
“Thanks to Shea Weber, the captain of the Montreal Canadiens, who sent me the mask I wore today at the press conference and which was manufactured by the company Image-Folie. He doesn’t seem to be resentful, because I offered to trade him last January!”
