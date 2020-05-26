“They will keep people safe and help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

In this morning’s daily briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a partnership between General Motors and the government of Canada to produce 10 million face masks in Oshawa.

“In the last 10 weeks alone, over 40 flights have arrived in Canada caring much-needed PPE,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. “This represents hundreds of thousands of items, from masks to hospital gowns, that we have shipped to our frontline workers. At the same time, we are also investing in production here at home. And on that front, today, we are taking yet another critical step forward. I can announce that we have signed a contract with General Motors to produce 10 million face masks in Canada. As we speak, GM employees are already making these masks. They will keep people safe and help slow the spread of COVID-19. And for the auto workers in Oshawa, this contract will support good well-paying jobs in an industry that’s faced tough times.”

