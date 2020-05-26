Gary Bettman: Montreal won’t be a hub for the NHL 2020 Playoffs

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman made a long-awaited announcement about the 2020 hockey season (and Montreal) today, stating that the season is over and that phased resumption of practices and 24-team playoffs will begin on the advice of public health. Of the 10 cities announced as options for the two hub cities in the NHL 2020 playoffs, Montreal was not included.

The potential Canadian hub cities on the list are Vancouver, Edmonton and Toronto. More details are to come.

NHL website

