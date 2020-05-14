“To everyone who wants to show support: Buy Canadian”

“Not only will it taste good, but it will help the people who keep putting food on our plates.”

In this morning’s daily briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the creation of the Fish Harvesters Benefit, which is a $470-million investment to support fish harvesters in Canada.

“Today I can announce that we are investing almost $470-million to support fish harvesters in Canada,” Prime Minister Trudeau said. “We are creating the Fish Harvesters Benefit. If you are expecting a 25 per cent drop in income this season, you will get support to cover 75 per cent of your losses, up to about $10,000. If you qualify for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy instead, we will be extending that beyond June. We are also introducing additional non-repayable grants of up to $10,000 to fish harvesters who own your own business and need support to bridge to better times.”

Trudeau went on to explain that workers in the industry who collect Employment Insurance would be able to apply next year using the income of previous years as a base, instead of this year’s. He also confirmed that the federal government would be launching a $100-million Aquaculture and Food Business Solutions Fund to support farmers and aquaculture fisheries in Canada. This fund will be administered by Farm Credit Canada.

“Whether you are a fisher, a food processor or a farmer, we’ve got your back. And I know all Canadians do, too. To everyone who wants to show their support: Buy Canadian. Pick up some Canadian cheese to help a local dairy farmer. Have a fish fry, or buy Canadian lobster. Not only will it taste good, but it will help the people who keep putting food on our plates.”

