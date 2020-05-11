COVID culture: Gonzo video art, OFFTA Festival, Montreal in pictures

COVID culture picks for pandemic week nine!

Videographe!

You know what kind of gallery programming translates wonderfully online? Video art, that’s what, and the folks at Vidéographe know what they’re doing. From May 7 to July 7 they’re streaming the unnerving and darkly funny work of gonzo documentary artist Donigan Cuming.

Dance!

The 14th edition of the OFFTA Festival (Festival d’arts vivants) is still happening this year, albeit remotely. In an unusual model, their Box Office offers three passes: Accessible (free), Solidarity ($25) and Solidarity+ ($50) to make sure the festival remains accessible while still supporting the artists. Check out their programming here.

Montreal in photos!

Montreal musician and photographer Tess Roby has made a book dedicated to her time in Montreal, part of a series published by Kris Graves Projects called LOST, in which 20 artists were asked to produce a monograph about a place “they have resided or grew up.” The launch, like many, was cancelled, but you can check out the work itself here.

COVID legal help!

This is not technically culture, but definitely worth knowing about. Montreal lawyers Thierry Rassam and Jonathan Nuss have launched C19, a resource centre for entrepreneurs and “Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMEs)” where they and their team give free 30-minute consultations to help with decision-making during these uncertain times.

Bike mechanics!

Right to Move (COVID culture)

Also in a practical vein, check out these free lessons in bike mechanics over Zoom hosted by Right to Move. May 16, 20, 23, 27, and 30, all at 6 p.m.

Exhibition proposal writing workshop!

Xpace Cultural Centre may be in Toronto, but what does that even matter anymore? They’re hosting an Exhibition Proposal Writing Workshop, May 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Be ready to lucidly introduce your art once galleries and other cultural centres re-open. ■

See last week’s COVID culture recommendations here.

For more coverage of the Montreal art scene, see our Arts section.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.