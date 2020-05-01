53,656 cases of COVID-19 / Coronavirus have been reported across Canada according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Distribution of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 by province or territory in Canada as of April 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. EDT. Map created by NML Geomatics Services for the Public Health Agency of Canada

UPDATED May 1, 2020, 1:01 p.m.: The latest COVID-19 / Coronavirus update from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Johns Hopkins University and the World Health Organization (WHO) has 53,656 cases of Coronavirus reported across Canada. Please note that the map above reflects the number of COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases in Canada as of April 29, 2020 at 11 a.m.

The following are the number of COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases by province and territory across Canada:

Quebec 27,538

Ontario 16,608

Alberta 5335

British Columbia 2112

Nova Scotia 959

Saskatchewan 389

Manitoba 275

Newfoundland and Labrador 258

New Brunswick 118

Prince Edward Island 27

Yukon 11

Northwest Territories 5

Nunavut 1

3,224 people in Canada have died from COVID-19.

According to the Government of Canada Public Health website, of the COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases recorded as of April 29, 2020 at 11 a.m.:

The date of symptom onset of the first case of COVID-19 in Canada was January 15, 2020.

55% of cases are female

37% of cases are 60 years old and over

Commonly reported symptoms among reported cases include cough (74%), weakness (55%) and headaches (57%).

2284 cases have been hospitalized but did not require admission to the ICU and 725 cases required ICU admission

20% of cases are travellers or are close contacts of travellers

