Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy to be extended past June

“The wage subsidy will continue to be there for you to help you keep your employees on the payroll.”

In this morning’s daily briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) would be extended beyond June. This extension follows the news earlier this morning that two million jobs were lost across Canada in April, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will be extending the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) beyond June to help kickstart our economic reopening and boost jobs,” Prime Minister Trudeau said. “We will have more details next week, but to businesses hit by COVID-19, the wage subsidy will continue to be there for you to help you keep your employees on the payroll. And if you had to let people go, try to bring them back. It’s those workers who will drive our economy is short and long-term recovery.”

