Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy extended till the end of August

“If you’re a business owner, if you’re a worker, we’re here for you now and throughout the summer.”

In this morning’s daily briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the extension of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) until the end of August.

“Today a lot of those places that have been closed are looking towards reopening, and they need to be able to bring back workers and even hire more as this happens,” Prime Minister Trudeau said. “So this morning I can confirm that we will extend the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) by another three months to the end of August. Business owners, please take confidence from this announcement. You will now have some runway to catch your breath as you get restarted. So please bring back your employees.”

“We need to make sure that this program keeps working for people, that it encourages employers to rehire staff and even expand where possible. So over the next month, we will work with businesses and labor stakeholders on any adjustments that may be needed. One of the things will be looking at is the 30 per cent revenue decline threshold for eligibility as businesses start up. Needing a decline shouldn’t be a barrier to grow. If you’re a business owner, if you’re a worker, we’re here for you, and throughout the summer.”

