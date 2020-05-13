Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just spoke about the Canada Emergency Student Benefit and announced that applications for the benefit will start this Friday.

“A few weeks ago, we launched the Canada Emergency Student Benefit as part of our $9-billion plan to help young people get through the next few months,” Prime Minister Trudeau said. “And today, I can confirm that students and recent graduates will be able to apply for this benefit starting Friday. To prepare for that, if you haven’t already signed up for My Account on the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) website, it’s worth doing this now to make the next steps go even quicker.”

As Prime Minister Trudeau said, you can apply for My Account on the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) website in order to receive the benefit. This can be done in two ways: through a sign-in partner, such as your bank; or by creating a unique CRA login with a user ID and password. It’s of course far easier to apply through your financial institution, and will inevitable make direct deposit a more smooth process. For more details, please visit the CRA website and be ready for Friday when the benefit becomes available.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, click here.

Additionally, please visit our News section for more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

About Cult MTL

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Canada Emergency Student Benefit: Here’s how to apply