Billie Eilish × Takashi Murakami launches at Uniqlo next week

The latest collaboration announced by Uniqlo is with super popular singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. The flowery collection of T-shirts is being introduced as part of the Uniqlo UT line, with styles for women, men and kids. As demand is expected to be very high, Uniqlo’s implemented purchase limits of two pieces per pattern.

“UT has miraculously made a collaboration with this talented duo a reality. The sensibilities of the contemporary artist and musician, each prolific at the highest level worldwide, have been fused together through fashion, in turn providing us with new discoveries in each of their visions.” Billie Eilish × Takashi Murakami

The collaboration includes 12 styles priced from $14.90 to $24.90: four each for women, men and kids. Some of our favourite pieces are the green and black shirts for women, blue and white styles for men, and pink and black ones for kids.

The collection launches online on May 25. British Columbia and Alberta residents can purchase pieces from the collaboration at their Uniqlo stores as of May 29. The Uniqlo store in Montreal hasn’t opened yet, and all other stores in Canada are closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. Therefore, the easiest way to shop this collection is to do so online. Happy shopping! Stay safe. ■

For more information on Billie Eilish x Takashi Murakami at Uniqlo collection, please visit the Canada website.

