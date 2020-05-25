Apply for the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance today

“We are all in this together and together is how we’re going to get through it.”

In this morning’s daily briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that it is now possible to apply for the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) in Quebec, Alberta, the Atlantic provinces and British Columbia.

“As of 8 o’clock this morning, applications for the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) have now opened. If you are a landlord with up to 10 eligible tenants and you’re located in the Atlantic provinces, British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec you can apply today at CMHC.ca. Landlords in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Ontario and the territories who have up to 10 eligible tenants, tomorrow is your day to apply. Landlords with more than 10 tenants will be able to apply later this week. To landlords: Please apply. And to business owners: Make sure you’re holding up your end of the bargain as well. The Canada Emergency Business Account can help you pay your rent on time. And the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, which we’re extending through the summer, can help you rehire your workers. We are all in this together and together is how we’re going to get through it.”

