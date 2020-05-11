REVIEW: TOPS, I Feel Alive

The return to Montreal from Los Angeles brought with it a more refined sound.

TOPS, I Feel Alive (independent)

After moving back to Montreal from Los Angeles, TOPS have returned with a refined new sound on I Feel Alive. Where many of their other records feel like the perfect soundtrack for a sunkissed lazy afternoon in the Plateau, their latest incorporates elements that encapsulate a sense of higher auditory ambitions. Over the course of one album, Jane Penny and company take the leap from quaint indie rock band to charting broader territories, throwing in funk, pop and dad-rock elements across the board. 8/10 Trial Track “Direct Sunlight”

“Direct Sunlight” by TOPS

