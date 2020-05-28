74 more deaths reported in Quebec, including 70 in senior homes

15,618 of the total cases in Quebec are recovered from the virus.

Premier François Legault just announced that there have been 74 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), bringing the total up to 4,302. Of the 74 deaths, 70 were from CHSLDs and other senior residences. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec has increased today by 563 to 49,702. Premier Legault also confimed that more than 15,618 of the total cases in Quebec are recovered from the virus. For the latest breakdown of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases across the province, please click here. ■

