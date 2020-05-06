5,000 tickets have been issued in Quebec for COVID-19 infractions

Thousands of fines have been issued to people and businesses since the beginning of the pandemic.

Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault confirmed in today’s briefing that approximately 5000 tickets and fines have been given out to people and businesses in Quebec not following government regulations for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. The tickets were issued for a variety of infractions, including instances of public gatherings and companies in Quebec operating when they shouldn’t be. Guilbault confirmed that, while at first, some Quebecers were a bit slow to adapt to the new rules, overall, the rules have been respected.

“At the beginning there was significant effort that had to be made for creating awareness,” Geneviève Guilbault said. “Police officers were trying to communicate more. There will always be people who will go against the laws but, generally speaking, people were disciplined and respectful of the rules since the beginning of the pandemic.” ■

