Heritage Canada will distribute the funds to support culture and sports institutions as well as individual artists and athletes.

Details of $500-million support for arts and sports in Canada revealed

As announced in mid-April, Heritage Canada will distribute $500-million into financial support for artists and athletes as well as arts and sports organizations that have been forced to close or cease operations temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault revealed details about how $327-million of that money will be divided. The distribution of the remainder of the aid will be determined “based on needs” by Heritage Canada.

$198-million will go to programs such as the Canada Music Fund, the Canada Book Fund and the Canada Periodical Fund

$89-million for the Canada Media Fund (TV)

$27-million for Telefilm Canada

$55-million for the Canada Council for the Arts

$53-million for the Museums Assistance Program

$3.5-million for the Digital Citizen Initiative (government-led effort to counter online disinformation)

$72-million for amateur sports organizations

Guilbeault stressed that organizations will only qualify for support if they aren’t already covered by the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy or Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance. It’s also worth noting that many individuals in the arts and sports sectors, even if they’re ineligible for this $500-million support package, can access the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

