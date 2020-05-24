44 more deaths reported in Quebec, 47,411 total COVID-19 cases

Over 14,000 have recovered from COVID-19 across the province.

Santé Québec has just announced that there have been 44 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 / Coronavirus, bringing the total up to 3,984. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec has increased today by 573 to 47,411. Santé Québec also confirmed that more than 14,000 of the total cases in Quebec are recovered from the virus. For the latest breakdown of COVID-19 / Coronavirus cases across the province, please click here. ■

For the latest COVID-19 / Coronavirus info and statistics for Montreal and Quebec, please visit the Santé Quebéc website.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, including their latest map of cases in Montreal, Quebec and Canada, please also click here.

Additionally, please visit our News section for more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.