$240-million investment for online care & mental health support in Canada

In this morning’s daily briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an investment of over $240-million into online health care in Canada, including a number of mental health initiatives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our government is investing over $240-million to bring health care online,” Prime Minister Trudeau said. “We are expanding existing online tools, creating new virtual platforms for mental health and for primary care in Canada. Whether you are looking for strategies to manage stress or support from a professional, this will be a resource for you. If you are part of a marginalized community and you need specialized tools, there will be specific help for you as well. If we can provide mental health support online, there’s no reason we cannot leverage technology in other areas of healthcare too. This $240-million investment also includes funding for virtual care, for times when you don’t need to see a doctor in person. Just take video conferencing — by helping doctors run appointments online you can stay safe at home while getting care, and the hospitals can stay focused on those who need it most. If we can use apps or video chats to stay in touch with family, we can use new technology to keep each other healthy.”

