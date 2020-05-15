$15-million federal aid for women entrepreneurs in Canada

“Women who own their own businesses have been affected disproportionately by the pandemic.”

The federal government has created a number of financial aid initiatives for individuals and businesses struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an additional investment: a $15-million package specifically for women entrepreneurs in Canada.

“There are still people we need to support,” Trudeau said. “I’m thinking of women who are owners of their own businesses, who have been affected disproportionately by the pandemic. Many have small businesses and are having problems with liquidity; others work in sectors that are totally paralyzed because of COVID-19, such as restaurants and hotels. The obstacles associated with this pandemic are added to a number of obstacles women often face, such as gender-based discrimination. In order to help those women during this crisis, our government will be investing $15-million into a new strategy for women entrepreneurs.”

Details about the eligibility for and distribution of these funds are forthcoming.

