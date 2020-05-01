1 million masks for Montreal, $6-million for public transit distribution

In this afternoon’s daily briefing, which once again took place at Place des Arts in Montreal, Premier François Legault announced that the province is giving one million masks to the city of Montreal and $6-million to distribute masks to the city’s public transit corporations.

“We are strongly recommending the use of masks,” Legault said. “Taking into account to the scope of the pandemic (in Montreal) it is very important and we very strongly recommend that everyone who uses public transportation — buses and metros — to wear a mask. We also know that there are neighbourhoods that are (COVID-19) hot zones, some more than others, in Montreal and Laval. It’s even more important in those sectors that everybody wear a mask.

“I’m happy to announce that we’re going to be giving one million masks to the Mayor of Montreal, and we will be giving $6-million to all the transportation agencies to distribute (them) to people that for all sorts of reasons cannot make or get their own mask. It will take a few days for the masks to be at the entrances of metros and buses, but we believe that we’ll be able to, over the upcoming days, really give masks to those who don’t have any.”

Legault said that the use of masks on public transit is not being made mandatory, and encouraged Montrealers to make or acquire their own reusable masks when possible.

