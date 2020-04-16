REVIEW: Yaeji, What We Drew

Yaeji, What We Drew (XL)

A self-starter who prefers to keep the creative process in house in the Grimes mold, Korean-Brooklynite Yaeji opts to venture out of her comfort zone on her debut full-length, What We Drew, dubbed a mixtape due to its uncharacteristically freeform, collaborative nature. It’s tough to hit the pure pop highs of previous hits “Raingurl” or “One More,” but the varied productions here are fluttering, refreshing and cosmopolitan. A warm-hearted, satisfying culmination after a steady procession of bangers. 7.5/10 Trial Track: “In the Mirror”

“In the Mirror” from What We Drew by Yaeji

Yaeji website

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

Additionally, to vote for your favourite Montreal people and things in the Best of MTL readers poll, click here.

About Cult MTL

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.