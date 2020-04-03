What’s new on Netflix, Prime, Crave, Disney Plus and Criterion

La casa de papel, new on Netflix

La casa de papel is probably the most popular foreign-language show on Netflix. Season 4 of the Spanish crime drama drops today, April 3, along with a documentary titled Money Heist: The Phenomenon. The Japanese reality TV show Terrace House might be the second most popular; part 3 of the current season drops on Netflix on April 7. It’s an otherwise pretty slim week: a few family-oriented and animated shows as well as Coffee & Kareem, a fairly lazy action-comedy starring Ed Helms as a dorky cop who is forced to team up with his precocious 12-year-old stepson to catch a dangerous criminal. Basically, it’s the Burt Reynolds movie Cop and a Half with more swearing.

New on Prime

The Lighthouse

Amazon Prime has streaming premieres of Angel Has Fallen (probably the best of the three movies starring Gerard Butler as a Secret Service agent, which still makes it pretty bad) and The Lighthouse (a twisted and prescient tale of people going batshit crazy under quarantine starring thoroughly wildin’-out Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe) as well as new comedy specials from Australian comedians Celia Pacquola and Zoe Coombs Marr.

New on Crave

Blinded by the Light

Crave has perhaps the “biggest” slate of stuff available this week, though it’s still relatively slim pickings (as is usually the case in the second week of any given month). The Dreamworks animated feature Abominable, about the friendship between a young girl and a Yeti, drops on April 3. On the same day comes the cheesy-but-effective Springsteen “musical” Blinded by the Light; the Christian sports drama Overcomer from writer-director-actor triple-threat Alex Kendick is also out April 3.

On April 5 you can see the first episode of Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children. The docuseries tackles the series of child murders that also served as the backdrop for the final season of Mindhunter. As of April 6 you can see Pavarotti, the Ron Howard-directed documentary about the opera superstar. On April 7, you can catch the first episode of Cardinal, the hit crime drama starring Karine Vanasse and BIlly Campbell.

New on Disney Plus

Onward

Over at Disney Plus, you can catch the unprecedented streaming premiere of Onward, the Pixar film that saw its theatrical career cut short by the pandemic. You’ll find the happy addition of The Straight Story, widely considered to be David Lynch’s most “normal” movie. It’s also unquestionably the best movie about an old man riding a lawnmower across the country. Both are available to stream now.

New on the Criterion Channel

Pixote

On April 5, Criterion begins streaming a “70’s Style Icons” collection encompassing such varied efforts as Alan J. Pakula’s Klute, Jack Hill’s Foxy Brown and the misbegotten disco musical Thank God It’s Friday, starring Donna Summer and Jeff Goldblum (!). On April 6, you can see Hector Babenco’s controversial, long-impossible-to-find 1981 film Pixote, restored thanks to Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Project. On April 8, the Channel brings back the Columbia Noir series which was part of its line-up at the launch. The 25-film series has 13 new titles not included in the first go-round. ■

For more coverage of films and TV, please visit our film section.

See what’s new on Netflix Canada here.

For what’s new on Crave, click here.

Find out what’s new on Amazon Prime here.

See what’s new on Criterion Channel here.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

To vote for your favourite Montreal people and things in the Best of MTL readers poll, click here.