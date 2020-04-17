WATCH: A new video by Montreal folk-rock artist Alex Nicol

The video for “Trust” depicts “all the fun places in Montreal we can’t go to right now.”

This week Montreal folk-rock artist Alex Nicol launched a new video for a song from his debut solo album All for Nada, which was released in March. (Read our feature article about Nicol here.)

“I present to you a video of all the fun places in Montreal we can’t go to right now, (directed) by Paz Ramirez,” Nicol wrote on Facebook. “It’s for my song ‘Trust.’ Paz… led us on this adventure in the pre-Corona era, circa Sept. 2019.”

“Trust,” the new video by Alex Nicol

Alex Nicol website.

Watch the video for "And I Wonder," the debut single by Alex Nicol, here.

