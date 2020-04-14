Travelers arriving in Canada must quarantine in hotels if necessary

“Upon arrival, travelers will need to confirm that they have a suitable place to isolate and will not come into contact with vulnerable people.”

Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland just announced an update to the emergency quarantine order issued to Canadian travelers. In order to protect those who are vulnerable, some travelers will be forced to quarantine themselves in a hotel, if they have no adequate location for isolation.

“The Prime Minister announced this morning that as of tonight at midnight, the government of Canada is updating the emergency order under the quarantine that requires all persons entering Canada, weather by land, air or sea, to isolate or quarantine for 14 days,” Chrystia Freeland explained. “With the updated order, any traveler arriving in Canada, whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic, is forbidden to isolate in a place where they will be in contact with people who are vulnerable, such as adults of 65 years of age or older, and people of all ages with pre-existing medical conditions. Upon arrival, travelers will also need to confirm that they have a suitable place to isolate where they will have access to basic necessities such as food and medicine, and will not come into contact with vulnerable people. Travelers arriving into Canada need to make plans in advance for where they will isolate or quarantine. Any traveler who does not have an adequate place in which to isolate or quarantine themselves must go to a place designated by the chief public health officer of Canada. This includes, for example, a hotel. These mandatory new measures are an additional layer in Canada’s actions to protect the health of all Canadians.” ■

For Government of Canada info on Coronavirus / COVID-19, click here.

Visit our News section for more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

To vote for your favourite Montreal people and things in the Best of MTL readers poll, please also click here.