Retail stores will be reopening as soon as May 4.

Three types of Quebec businesses to re-open in May

A day after announcing the re-opening of elementary schools and daycares, Premier Legault presented a plan for the gradual re-opening of Quebec businesses, including some retail stores, that closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Quebec businesses will reopen throughout the month of May,” he said. “There will be three types of businesses that will be reopening: first, the stores that are not in shopping malls or that are in a shopping mall with a door that leads directly outside. We do not wish to re-open shopping malls and have the risk of gatherings inside. Second, the entire construction and civil engineering sector, road construction and infrastructure. Third is manufacturing enterprises and corporations.”

Montreal retail stores will reopen on May 11, while shops in the rest of Quebec will reopen a week earlier, on May 4.

Social distancing and other safety measures such as limits on the number of employees working at the same time are expected to be implemented and enforced.

There are more details to come. ■

For the latest COVID-19 / Coronavirus info and statistics for Montreal and Quebec, please visit the Santé Quebéc website.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, including their latest map of cases in Montreal, Quebec and Canada, please also click here.

Additionally, please visit our News section for more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirus.

To read the latest issue of Cult MTL, click here.

To vote for your favourite Montreal people and things in the Best of MTL readers poll, please also click here.

About Cult MTL

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.