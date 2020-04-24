VIDEO: The Societé d’alcool de Québec (SAQ) website was hacked

SAQ.qc.ca is displaying text and imagery connected to the anniversary of the Armenian genocide.

Updated April 25 9:27 a.m.: The Societé d’alcool de Québec (SAQ) website seems to have been hacked again. The same messaging as per below is displaying on SAQ.qc.ca, while SAQ.com appears to be fine.

Yesterday the SAQ website was hacked. Images and video of Turkish legionnaires, with additional text in Turkish (see the screenshot below), were displayed on the homepage at 4:45 p.m. This appears to be connected to the 105th anniversary of the Armenian genocide yesterday. The SAQ has not replied to our request for a comment.

One of the images on the hacked Societé d’alcool de Québec website

Watch part of the video here:

Societé d’alcool de Québec (SAQ) website hacked

