REVIEW: The Weeknd, After Hours

Darkness is the Weeknd’s best friend, and it’s delightful to see the two properly reunited.

The Weeknd, After Hours (Republic)

Hot on the heels of his first film role in the Safdie Brothers’ Uncut Gems, the Weeknd returns for album number four, After Hours, his most sonically focused body of work since his coveted breakthrough mixtape trilogy. Abel Tesfaye is back to his darker days, something working on the high-anxiety movie surely helped inspire. While it does not offer as many potential radio hits as its predecessors, Beauty Behind the Madness and Starboy, this long anticipated follow-up is without a doubt a strong top-to-bottom listen. Darkness is Tesfaye’s best friend and it’s delightful to see the two properly reunited. 8/10 Trial Track: “Scared to Live”

“Scared to Live” from After Hours by The Weeknd

