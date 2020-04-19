REVIEW: Sayveeyun, Impulse Ode

“Fragility and fracas duke it out on the local electronic producer’s impressively realized three-song collection.”

Sayveeyun, Impulse Ode (Aurawire)

Fragility and fracas duke it out on Impulse Ode, the impressively realized three-song collection from Montreal electronic producer Sayveeyun. His internalized, echoing vocals barely register as more than a disembodied cry for help as mechanical pulleys and levers blare around him, before they haplessly melt into sonic layers that build until they suffocate. The inner turmoil in the beats and rhythms lean more towards a British palette, with “Bad Magic” specifically coming across as the most sinister cut Underworld could’ve ever written. 8/10 Trial Track: “Warble”

“Warble” from Impulse Ode EP by Sayveeyun

Sayveeyun SoundCloud

